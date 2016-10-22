Old Goa floating jetty to help ease traffic congestion during feast

NT NETWORK

OLD GOA

The new floating jetty at Old Goa will be of a great help to Goans, domestic tourists and foreign visitors, especially, during feast and exposition as it will facilitate travel by boat, said chairman of Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) Dr Pramod Sawant.

Speaking to media, Dr Sawant along with vice-chairman Sidharth Kunkalienkar, pointed that the waterway will help reduce traffic congestion on the roads leading to the pilgrimage site of Old Goa, especially, during feast of St Francis Xavier, and exposition of relics of the saint.

The chairman of GSIDC said that the project was funded by the state, which has cost Rs16 crore approximately.

The GSIDC has demolished an old jetty and constructed a modern and one-of-its-kind jetty in the country

The first ‘hybrid’ jetty (with certain floating components and fixed components) has concrete floating pontoons (a floating structure that serves as a dock).

Explaining further Dr Sawant said, “The old CoP jetty was in a completely dilapidated state. Keeping in mind the archaeological significance of the place, construction of an environmentally-friendly jetty to cater to diverse needs was a challenge, but was achieved successfully by the team of GSIDC.”

The project consists of three major components – a T-shaped fixed piled concrete jetty (a pile is a column of concrete driven into the ground to provide support for top structure), two concrete floating pontoons and three permanent piled concrete berthing dolphins.

“Besides being modern, the jetty had to be in compliance with MARPOL regulations to which India is a signatory,” said GSIDC manager Dilip Joshi, who was in-charge of the project, and added, “We worked on several designs and scenarios before zeroing on this unique jetty design.”

Design of the jetty is such that the T-shaped fixed piled concrete jetty provides access to the two concrete floating pontoons and which are in turn connected to three permanent piled concrete berthing dolphins. Two three-meter-wide aluminum-built gangways, equidistant from the central dolphin, provide access to the concrete pontoons.

The concrete pontoons provide a fixed freeboard so that the passengers, especially the differently-abled ones, can embark and disembark without difficulty, thereby ensuring safety to the tourists, especially the aged.

Dr Sawant said, “Keeping in mind the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, the GSIDC ensured that local manufacturers were involved in the making of the components of the jetty.

The concrete jetty was built in a dry dock in Shiroda and the critical components, like the yokes to restraint the pontoon were made at Verna. This unique project has enhanced the skill of the local entrepreneurs and will ensure new business opportunities are directed to Goa when other similar hi-tech projects are envisaged in India.” A representative of Kashec Engineers Pvt Ltd said, “This jetty is eco-friendly as the water waste of ships shall be collected in bilge and sewage tanks and will be disposed of from there without polluting the river.”

“The jetty is CRZ compliant. It has reduced piles. The concrete floating pontoons do not have cross braces (CRZ regulations do not allow cross braces as these affect the flow of water). So, this will ensure that the flow of the river is not disrupted, thus protecting the habitat of marine life,” he informed.

The jetty also has firefighting, shore power and water facilities for vessels besides providing for reception of bilge and sewage. The edge of the jetty is illuminated to provide a reference to vessels for docking. The recessed lights in the gangway provide pathway safety lights. The main power is backed by both an emergency generator and inverter.

Please like & share: