Officials inspect paddy field hit by blight at Davorlim

MARGAO

Assistant agriculture officer and block technology manager of the department of agriculture, Margao, on Tuesday, inspected a paddy field affected by bacterial blight disease at Davorlim on Tuesday.

“We told the farmers to use agrimycin chemical after carrying out the inspection. The paddy cultivation has been affected badly due to the bacterial blight,” said Richa Desai, block technology manager. Desai said that most of the paddy fields have been affected this monsoon season. The farmers have been told about steps to be taken to control the spread of the bacterial blight. The assistant agriculture officer Diksha Mhalshi and Desai both provided training to several farmers, specially the paddy cultivators on pest and disease management at Davorlim.

They explained how preventive measures need to be taken as regards different pests that affect paddy crop. Several farmers attended the training held earlier in the day.