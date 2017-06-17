Office of Salgaocar Mining Industries raided

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The special investigation team probing the alleged multi-crore mining scam raided the office of Salgaocar Mining Industries at Altinho on Saturday.

A senior police officer said the raid was conducted at the office of the mining firm at Salgaocar Bhavan and documents pertaining to the case have been attached.

Sources said that during the raid Mukesh Saglani, a director of the Salgaocar Mining Industries, was present.

SIT officials said the raid, which went on till late in the evening, was conducted in connection with the main case pertaining to lease renewal and other alleged illegalities.

It must be noted here that the SIT has been examining around 183 mining leases.

On Wednesday, a SIT team had taken Arjun Salgaocar, one of the directors of the mining firm, from its Altinho office to the crime branch office at Ribandar for questioning in connection with the ongoing probe in the alleged mining scam.

However, when the questioning had been going on Salgaocar complained of uneasiness. Hence he was moved to hospital. Subsequently, Salgaocar approached a court seeking anticipatory bail. The court granted him interim relief from arrest till the disposal of application for anticipatory bail.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on June 23.

Directors of mining firms are being examined by the SIT, which had earlier summoned and questioned some directors.

The SIT is examining the role of Salgaocar.

A year ago, the SIT had filed chargesheet against Sameer and Arjun Salgaocar in connection with an alleged illegal mining case.