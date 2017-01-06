Of High Hopes And Lost Opportunities

BINAYAK DATTA

IN one of his four quartets, great writer T S Eliot said of a New Year’s resolution: “For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice.” And it seems to me now, he created an uncanny similarity with circumstances we turned the calendar with, on this New Year’s day!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New Year’s eve speech was keenly awaited with baited breath, not because it was a New Year’s eve speech (never heard of in our country), but because coming as it was at the end of the promised 50-day tribulation period following the demonetisation exercise. It had a huge amount of expectations hovering around it! Expectations of a few measurements of the success of the exercise, for them to go home satisfied that the pains were ultimately well taken and second; the costs to honest taxpayers that the exercise entailed. Eliot’s “different voice” however must have weighed heavily – and what I saw of course – were though quite positive but certainly different than what I expected!

Measurement of results

Although a few results were indeed mentioned, for example, it was a very positive sign that our rabi sowings were up by 6 per cent but what was not mentioned was that the monsoon was up by 11 per cent. Fertiliser off-take increased bAy 9 per cent was very positive – but what I couldn’t find was that fertiliser prices themselves were down by 9 per cent average. No, I was expecting a statement of results like: how much did the taxpayer exactly pay for the whole exercise (an estimate from the CMIE reportedly put the figure at Rs 1.28 Lakh crore only during the 50-day period! What is the government’s take? Secondly, I would like to know as exactly how much black money and counterfeit currencies were caught since I read we got back 97 per cent of the demonetised money in value. Thirdly, how much taxes accrue in all, out of that? Fourthly, how much of the notes have already been replenished to the system and how much (net of projected digitalisation of requirements) will have to be replenished and by when?

I am not able to relate the subsidies announced with the demonetisation exercise – I would have imagined these would come as part of the normal Union budget exercise. A finance man myself, it is not enough for me to offer a sop unless I know reasonably well whether I have the money to fund it! The Rs 6,000 gift to pregnant women is good, in fact this was already part of the UPA’s food security initiatives, I gather the implementation of this sop was withheld. I read, according to the Registrar General of India, there are around 2.9 crore pregnant women in India which means you need around Rs 46,000 crore a year to fund this programme. The larger question to me here is: where are we headed to? Do we speak subsidies or do we go for development? Seven decades after our Independence a man has to carry his wife on his back to a government hospital for delivery, another has to carry the body of his wife from the hospital since there are no conveyances available – roads are damaged. Where then should our priority lie – the roads and the hospitals – or the subsidy?

The development-oriented announcements, particularly those relating to rural or the small-scale sectors, were highly positive. My call only is that instead of interest subventions look at interest rate reductions. For example, the interest rates for the Mudra-Kishore and Mudra-Tarun schemes are still around 16 per cent! It is good that the working capital requirements are now allowed upto 30 per cent but importantly the banks should be made to offer credit in the first place, with huge amounts of funds now available – the credit-deposit ratio, for example, in Goa was a paltry 31 per cent last year.

It is excellent that we build 33 per cent more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, where we said we will build two crore homes in seven years. So how many have we built already in the one and half years past and when will the additional ones be complete? I think the devil lies in the implementation.

Party funding

Another welcome announcement was the comment on political parties and I expected action points. For example, some roadmap on areas like anonymous funding, acceptance of contributions from foreign-registered companies in alleged violations of the FCRA, filing expenditure reports on time, bringing political parties under the RTI and lastly, electoral reforms.

In the same way, as a step towards addressing citizens’ concerns on seriousness of investigations of corruptions of the rich and the mighty, I expected a reiteration on the seriousness on investigations in several cases of disproportionate assets, land grab, money-laundering, VVIP choppers and Ponzi schemes.

And I missed the all-important commentary on the economy, on the backdrop of the demonetisation exercise. Various experts worldwide have come out with projections of losses to our GDP growths ranging from 0.4 per cent to 3.3 per cent. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley remarked recently that our indirect tax collections were up by 26 per cent, actually, Excise collections increased by 32 per cent over the last month which was actually a down by 41 per cent in October. Service tax collections were a miserable 13.3 per cent against 68.8 per cent in October. The PMI shrank to a sub-50 – at 49.5. I missed our concrete action-plans on how we put back the economy to the October levels once more!

The BHIM app launched would be really good in my view, operating even without an Internet connection.

Lastly, it would have been excellent if some sort of compensations were announced for people who lost their lives directly as a result of hardships following the demonetisation exercise!

I heard the speech in rapt attention and it aptly alluded to the inherent strength of our people and of our democracy – only we have to acknowledge there are areas, we need to double up in!! That’s Eliot’s ”next year’s words!!”

