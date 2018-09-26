Of every 10 children going missing in Delhi, 6 remain untraced: Report

PTI

NEW DELHI

Out of every ten children going missing in the national capital, six remain untraced, a report released by the Alliance for People’s Rights (APR) and NGO Child Rights and You (CRY) stated on Tuesday.

According to the report based on National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and RTI replies from police, 63 per cent of missing children in Delhi were untraceable, while it was 30 per cent across the country.

As many as 26,761 children went missing in Delhi in the last five years and of them only 9,727 could be traced, the report titled ‘Missing Children In Delhi 2018’ stated. However, according to Delhi police data, the rate of missing children has been significantly reduced from 22 going missing every day in 2015 to 18 daily in 2017, the report stated.

In reply to an RTI query, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Krishna Raj stated that out of 2,42,938 children reported missing across the country between January 1, 2012 and March 20, last year 1,70,173 could be traced.

“The data reveals that there is a decrease in the total number of missing children in Delhi in comparison to previous year… But in terms of tracing missing children Delhi is the worst and this should be critically taken care of by the authorities,” the report suggested.

To ensure that a robust preventive mechanism is in place, a model system was introduced by APR and CRY in the form of community vigilance. It highlighted how people from every community could be empowered and entrusted with the task of keeping an eye on children in their locality, and look out for any sign of danger or potential harm that can befall them.