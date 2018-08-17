ODPs for Panaji, Mapusa, Vasco to be redrafted

PANAJI: The Town and Country Planning Board on Thursday decided to redraft outline development plans for Panaji, Mapusa and Vasco in consonance with the uniform procedures of the Town and Country Planning Act.

The decision was taken at a TCP Board meeting, which was chaired by TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai on Thursday at the Secretariat, Porvorim.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Sardesai said the government will issue directives to the North Goa Planning and Development Authority and the Mormugao Planning and Development Authority for redrafting the ODPs for Panaji, Mapusa and Vasco respectively.

“We want the PDAs to redraft the ODPs under their jurisdictions by following the uniform rules and procedures notified under the TCP Act. So accordingly, the TCP Board took a decision today in this regard,” Sardesai said, adding that as of now only the South Goa PDA is drafting the ODP following the uniform procedures as per the notified rules.

While redrafting ODPs the PDAs must follow the uniform rules on the land-use plan, the land-use register, the draft plan and the final plan under Section 8 of the TCP Act, Sardesai maintained.

At present, all the PDAs follow different procedures for drafting ODPs. Now, directions will be issued to the PDAs to go by the notified rules for drafting the ODPs.

The TCP Board also decided to denotify the proposed stretch of the state highway-8 passing through Chandor village in Salcete taluka.

The particular stretch had been notified in the Regional Plan 2021.

Sardesai said that considering the views of villagers the board decided to denotify the proposed stretch of the state highway-8 passing through Chandor, which is notified as a heritage area.

“Now we will ask the PWD to work on an alternative route for the SH-8 before the next TCP Board meeting is held on September 3,” he added.

Other decisions taken at the TCP Board meeting include the granting of relaxation in FAR for the construction of Shri Krishna temple at Pajifond, Margao, by Dalits with certain conditions; the dropping of the proposed 25-metre wide major district road under the Regional Plan 2021, which had been aligned along the 400-year-old Our Lady of Merces Church at Colva, and the reduction in the width (from 20 metre to 15 metre) of the proposed road from the Ambedkar circle to the railway station in Curchorem.