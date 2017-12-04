Odisha’s revenue collection increases by 23%

BHUBANESWAR: The revenue collection of the Odisha government has increased by 23 per cent till November during the 2017-18 financial year, said an official on Thursday.

While the total revenue collection up to November last year was around Rs 18,027 crore, it has increased to around Rs 22,195 crore – recording a 23 per cent increase against the last corresponding period.

The Tax revenue grew by around 30 per cent with a total collection of around Rs 17,726 crore and the Non-Tax Revenue grew by around two per cent with a total collection of Rs 4,469 crore during the period, said the official.

The fiscal performances of the state by end of November of the current financial year exhibited an upward trend with the simultaneous increase in both utilisation of the budget allocations and revenue augmentation.

This was told at the secretaries-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

Padhi directed all departments to expedite and ensure 100 per cent ground level implementation of the cabinet decisions.

Fiscal performances presented by Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey showed an overall increase of around 16 per cent in total budget utilisation by end of November in the current financial year in comparison to the corresponding period of last financial year.

Total expenditure up to November this year has been around Rs 28,384 crore against Rs 24,366 crore spent up to November 2016.

The expenditure in Agriculture and Allied sector has been around Rs 6,619 crore. The expenditure in this sector principally includes the programmes being executed under the departments of Agriculture and Farmers welfare, Water Resources, Fisheries and Animal Resource Development and Cooperation.

Budget utilisation in social sector has been to the tune of Rs 13,451 crore up to November of current year, against total spending of Rs 10,701 crore during the same period of last financial year, thereby showing an increase of around 26 per cent.

Similarly, the budget utilisation in infrastructure building undertaken through various departments has been to the tune of Rs 6,579 crore with a growth of around seven per cent over the last year.