Oceans are important aspect of humanity: Parrikar

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Ministry of External Affairs began deliberations as a part of its national conference on national security, highlighting the importance of oceans.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that the state government would support the organisers and partner with them to host the Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) as an annual event in the state.

“Goa government can partner with the organisers and make it an annual event. Oceans are important aspect of humanity and when we talk of security, it isn’t only military; the oceans have their share of problems as well. 60 per cent of trade passes through the Indian Ocean and there are many threats that are faced in these waters,” Parrikar said adding that the threat is also being faced by coastal areas due to rising water level.

Chief guest for the event, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar pointed out the need for doctrines to rule the areas that have no borders to maintain stability.

“People have become land centric but land is getting exhausted. When green becomes brown, what option does man have than to look at the blue,” he said.

Akbar also spoke of the change in principles that governed the 20th and 21st centuries, saying the nature of conflict this century centres around destabilizing the society using fear as weapon.

“After 9/11, the nature of conflict has shifted sharply with the coming of age of terrorism. It represents a new kind of warfare and doesn’t defeat nations but aims at destabilisation and this is achieved by feeding every mind with fear,” he said.

The three-day discourse will discuss at length issues comprising the rising seawater level and the threat it mainly poses to coastal areas, depleting oceanic resources as well as security issues including suppression of unlawful activities at sea.

Ocean trade and trade routes will also be discussed at the conclave, where representatives of 22 countries are in attendance.

President of FINS, the organizing body, Lt Gen (retired) Dr D B Shekatkar said that “the discussion is crucial for the world we live in as the security of the place is at stake.”

“The Indian Ocean plays an important role with its strategic location and can have a reasonable role to play in the security of the environment and connectivity,” he said.