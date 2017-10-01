Ocean Pearl hotel launched in Hubballi

Healthy County Resorts Pvt Ltd., promoted by Karnataka based Srikrishna Group launched Ocean Pearl, its new resort and spa at Hubballi recently. The resort located opposite Sanjivini Park, Hubballi- Dharwad road was inaugurated by Minister for Mines & Geology, Dharwad, Vinay Kulkarni.

Dinesh R Pai, chairman, Srikrishna Milks Private Ltd., and Hangyo Ice Creams, said “Most of the hotels in Hubballi-Dharwad are vertical while our resort spreads horizontally. This has specially been designed to blend nature with local culture and give the guests the best of both and make luxury a healthy experience.”

“Couched between Bengaluru and Goa, Hubballi-Dharwad is one of the fastest growing cities in Karnataka. We visualize a great potential for growth by providing the best in luxury and quality service to our guests. We have tied up with The Ocean Pearl Brand reckoned as one of the highly reputed Brands in the hotel industry as our progress partners.” Pai added.

Vice president of The Ocean Pearl, B N Girish said “We promise every guest a luxurious and memorable stay with us. We wish to make this a must-destination for wellness and rejuvenation.”

The Srikrishna group, is a pioneer in the dairy sector in Karnataka. The group owns Hangyo ice creams that has presence across the seven southern states including Goa and Maharashtra.