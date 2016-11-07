Obama says would be deeply disturbed if Trump is elected

REUTERS

WASHINGTON

US President Barack Obama today said that he would feel “deeply disturbed” if Donald Trump is sworn in as his successor and reiterated that the billionaire is not somebody who is fit to be president in any circumstances.

“He (Trump) is not somebody who’s fit to be president in any circumstances. I would feel deeply frustrated, not because anything he said about me, but because I would fear for the future of our country,” Obama told MSNBC.

“I say that mindful of the fact that there are disagreements between Republicans and Democrats, but I’ve said this in speeches before. When I ran against John McCain, I thought he had wrong ideas, and I believed I would be a better president,” he noted.

“But I didn’t think that if John McCain was president that basic standards of decency, basic constitutional norms would be out the window. When I ran against Mitt Romney, I disagreed with him on his economic policies, but he released his tax returns, I wasn’t worried about what kinds of business interests that he might have,” he added.

“When Donald Trump says that he is prepared to be president, and he will have his family run his businesses, not in a blind trust, when he’s got all kinds of business interests that nobody knows what’s what and where money is coming from and where it might be going, that is the kind of unprecedented attitude with respect to the highest office in the land that would make me concerned about the country as a whole,” Obama said.

Obama who is on a campaigning blitz in key battleground states said the good news is that the majority of the American people recognise that he’s not fit to be president.

“The challenge that we always have, is that who votes doesn’t always match up with the attitudes of the majority. If we had a system in which consistently the majority of the American people voted, not just during presidential years, but midterms, Congress would look very different and we’d have very different policies,” he said.