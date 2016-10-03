oa can set example on rabies eradication: CM 

MAPUSA: Pointing out that the state has been adopted by Mission Rabies to eliminate rabies completely because Goans are cooperative, understandable and being a small state it will be easier to make Goa rabies-free, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that the state can set an example for other states and other countries too. He was addressing a gathering at the launch of 2nd edition of Goa Rabies elimination campaign at Guirim on Monday on the occasion of World Rabies Day.

During the programme organised by Mission Rabies along with the department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Hicks Indian training centre was also launched in presence of delegates of around ten countries.

Dr Luke Gamble, chief executive of Mission Rabies; Dr Kate Shervel, international director Mission Rabies; Dr Chinni Krishna, vice chairman of Animal Welfare Board of India; Dr Gyanendra Gongal of World Health Organisation for South east Asia; Vilas Naik, nodal officer for Mission Rabies; Dr Murugan Appupillai, director of Education (India) and others were present. Students of Jyan Vikas School, Porvorim presented a play. Winners of painting and poetry competitions were presented with prizes.

Addressing the gathering, Parsekar said, “In India every year around 20,000 people die of rabies which is one third of the total number of effected population of the world. In Goa, rabies drive was launched three years back wherein 2014, 17 died due to rabies and in 2015 only five died and this year till date no death has been reported.”

He also emphasised on garbage management by every individual and said, “India stands number one in literacy but sadly educated people do not use their acquired knowledge in their daily life due to which we see people dumping garbage on roadsides.”

Dr Chinni Krishna, vice-chairman of Animal Welfare Board of India expressed dissatisfaction over the non-implementation of roadmap for rabies by central government.

“Roadmap was submitted to central government eleven years ago but till date it has not been implemented. Boards get token grants which is not enough. We are just a suggestive body as we don’t have any power to implement decisions hence we have approached apex court and are awaiting a decision over involvement of local bodies as all states should have animal welfare board.”

Dr Gyanendra Gongal of World Health Organisation for South East Asia expressed happiness over the support extended by the state government to the Mission Rabies campaign. He said, “Goa being a tourist destination, it is important that the state is free from rabies.”

Mission Rabies has launched a month-long programme wherein intensive vaccination drive will be held in all villages in Bardez. Six teams will go around catching stray dogs and vaccinate them. Pet dogs will also be vaccinated.