Nuvem SC rally to beat Arlem YA

RAWANFOND:

Nuvem Sports Club came from behind to beat Arlem Youth Association 3-2 in the GFA’s Third Division League play-off match, played at 3MTR grounds, Navelim on Tuesday.

It was the Arlem team that went into the lead in the 19th minute when J Pango, taking advantage of opponents’ defensive lapse, sent the ball to its destination.

Down by an early goal, Nuvem SC came up with several goal-bound moves but could not find the equaliser mostly due to their inapt shooting. They were also unlucky to miss the mark narrowly on many occasions.

The second session saw Nuvem SC display complete domination over Arlem Youth Association, who despite being under pressure came up strongly to score their second goal in the 70th minute through Lloyd Cardozo, who beat the Nuvem’s otherwise agile goalkeeper Joel Colaco.

Despite being down by two goals, Nuvem SC did not give up and their never-say-die spirit finally paid off when Stanley D’Mello scored a gem of a goal as he darted into the box and unleashed an elegant effort to beat the Arlem keeper.

After tasting their first success, Nuvem SC pressed harder and levelled the score through M Fernandes in the 78th minute.

Stanley D’Mello then struck the match-winner in the 85th minute to complete his brace and secure full three points for his team.

Meanwhile, the play-off match scheduled to be played at Cuncolim grounds between Chandor Club and Navelim Sporting did not take place due to technical reasons, disclosed the sources.