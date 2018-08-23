Nuvem panchayat fails to utilise Rs 33.07 lakh central funds

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO: The village panchayat of Nuvem has miserably failed to utilise central government grants to the tune of Rs 33.07 lakh, as it could not prepare the Gramin Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). Both, the former body and the current panchas and sarpanch of Nuvem panchayat have been unsuccessful on this front.

Since 2015, the Nuvem panchayat has been receiving huge grants under the 14th Finance Commission. After receiving the funds, the panchayat deposited the same in a bank without utilising the money, as the GPDP was not ready.

Sources in the panchayat said that the village panchayat failed to set up the much-needed village development committees (VDCs) and hence the GPDP could not be prepared. Even as the former panchayat body members decided to keep the work pending since the general panchayat election was due, the newly elected body took time to settle down.

The VDCs have been formed recently, said a source in the panchayat. “We held a meeting in the last month. The Block Development Officer, PWD engineers and panchayat members along with the panchayat secretary discussed the issue. The panchayat has completed the formalities and the files have been prepared,” said Nuvem villager and local MLA Wilfred D’Sa.

Salcete BDO Amitesh Shirvoikar confirmed that a meeting was held in the panchayat by D’Sa after he was convinced about the pending funds. “The meeting was positive. In six months, I hope the funds will be utilised. GPDP is essential for utilising the central government funds. Such funds cannot be used for unplanned works,” he said. Nuvem sarpanch Breazy Barretto, however, could not be contacted.

Panchayat secretary Advin Carvalho said that the panchayat is speeding up with the proposals since the VDCs have now been constituted.

Sources said that the panchayat had proposed a few projects earlier, but due to the non-availability of no-objection certificates (NOCs), the works could not be taken up.

Interestingly, adhering to the central government orders, the panchayat had spent Rs 2,38,256 towards the trimming of bushes in the panchayat areas along the national highway during the BRICS summit, which was held in Goa on October 15 and 16, 2016.