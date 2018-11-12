Nuvem locals oppose tourism master plan

MARGAO: Nuvem villagers, during the gram sabha on Sunday, unanimously resolved to oppose tooth and nail the state draft tourism policy and tourism master plan as “it was framed by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) following faulty procedures and stakeholders are taken for granted.”

The proposal was moved by Zarina D’Cunha who said that the government has appointed a consultant from Spain by spending nearly Rs 4 crore to prepare the tourism policy.

“We need to oppose the master plan because Goan stakeholders are not taken into confidence. The government has given just 15 days time for submitting suggestions and objections, which is inadequate. I wish to put forth objections,’’ she said with the members collectively resolving to oppose the master plan.

Meanwhile, the villagers demanded that the panchayat carry out inspection of the migrants staying in the panchayat areas in rented rooms “as they create nuisance in the village and pollute the springs and nullah and also defecate in the open.”

A villager Atul Naik claimed that the migrants assemble along roadsides during the evening time which he said triggers fear in villagers about their safety. He urged the panchayat to carry out checks on rented rooms and verify whether the occupants hold identity proof or else action be taken.

Former sarpanch Pausilipo Dourado pointed out that in wards Belloy and Anus, many migrants are staying in the rented premises which are without toilet facility and so they answer the nature’s call in the nearby spring or nullah. He said that many crimes have taken place in these areas and urged the panchayat to initiate the tenant verification process with the support of police. A resolution was passed to this effect.

Cyril Andrade said that the owners of rented premises should cooperate with police in tenant verification and also pay one month rent to the panchayat as revenue.

After lengthy discussions, the sarpanch Breezy Baretto promised that the panchayat will start tenant verification. A resolution was also taken to initiate action against the gaddas illegally put up along the roadsides.

Meanwhile, the Nuvem panchayat became the first in the Salcete block to do video recording of the proceedings of the gram sabha.

The secretary Edwin Carvalho said, “We are required to do video recording as per the amended Goa Panchayats (Gram Sabha Meetings) Rules, 199 6. We have to note down the minutes in full public view. It did not take much time,’’ Carvalho said after the gram sabha. Through the projector, the villagers were shown the noting of minutes live.