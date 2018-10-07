Nuvem enter final crushing SJD Areal’s hopes

NT Network

Sao Jose de Areal

Nuvem SC entered the final of Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Varca SC 4-2 via the tie breaker played at Padribhat grounds, Sao Jose de Areal on Saturday.

The teams played a goalless draw during the regulation time, despite having some glorious chances to find the mark.

Both the teams played a possession football with the ball rolling from one end to the other and as the teams created goal scoring chances, the teams could not find the mark due to lack of finishing abilities at either end.

The teams dished out an attacking brand of soccer with both the teams sweating it out to get the better of each other with probing moves.

Varca’s Vilroy D’Cruz, Xavier Da Silva and Daniel Fernandes kept the Parish Youth, Nuvem strikers at bay with timely clearances, while their midfield sent slicing passes upfront to find the mark.

Even as Varca came up with some dangerous moves through Dylon Lima and company in the first session, the Nuvem defence gave nothing away, while their keeper rose to the occasion to bring some spectacular saves.

Nuvem too made some valiant attempts to find the mark as their striker Cedar Colaso came charging up on three clear occasions in the first half, but everytime these forays were made, the Varca keeper Mohammed Sheikh with clear anticipation foiled the Nuvem team’s attempt to get past him.

The second session saw Nuvem’s attacking medio Albino Pereira in the thick of action; as Cedar and Albino began to change their positions to distract the rival defence, a goal in their favour looked imminent.

Varca’s Clovis Gonsalves had a chance to find the mark, but his shot sailed over the bar from close.

On the otherhand, Nuvem’s Sanford Colaso who had a glorious chance could not beat the Varca keeper who was at his mercy.

In the tie breaker Nuvem proved to be the better shooters, scoring accurately through Royan Alvares, Nicolao Colaso, Sanford Colaso and Meriston Coutinho.

Varca could find the mark only through Joylon Cardozo and Constancio Rodrigues.