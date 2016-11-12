Nutrition challenge for women Part III

Rohini Diniz

In addition to whole grain cereals, lunch and dinner should consist of plenty of vegetables every day. It is not only the quantity of vegetables that is important but variety too. Except for root vegetables, all other vegetables are low in calories, have high water content and are rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Include green leafy vegetables and yellow orange vegetables twice a week. Remember half your plate should consist of vegetables both raw as well as cooked.

Root vegetables such as colocasia (arbi), potato (batat), elephant foot (suran), sweet potato (kongi/ratal /shakkarkhand), tapioca, yam (kate kongi, karando and chirko) are starchy and rich in energy and need to be eaten in less quantity. Remember fried potato slices (batata kappa) that are a part of lunch especially on days when vegetarian food is consumed are rich in calories and should not be consumed too often.

Round off lunch and dinner with a fruit. Fruits especially amla, guava and citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C which helps absorb iron from meal.

There are a number of other accompaniments such as curries or gravies or dry dishes that are prepared from pulses, dals, fish, egg, chicken or meat and eaten both at lunch and dinner. These foods are rich in protein that not only help meet protein needs of the body but also provide satisfaction to a meal. In Goa, Konkan, coastal Karnataka and Kerala, most of accompaniments are coconut-based. Contrary to popular belief, consuming coconut is actually healthy. Coconut consists of short and medium chain saturated fatty acids, lauric acid and capric acid which get converted to monolaurin and monocarpin and have been shown to have antiviral and antibacterial properties.

For many people, meals are incomplete without papads, pickles or chutneys. These foods make a bland and boring meal appetising. Though pickles are prepared from nutritious ingredients such as lime, amla, mango or a variety of vegetables, they contain a large quantity of salt, sugar and oil which are added to preserve pickles. Papads are prepared from pulses but also contain salt and sodium benzoate (papadkhar) and have high sodium content. Hence pickles and papads should be eaten in restricted amounts.

Chutney’s are an important part of diets all over India. Chutneys can be both wet and dry and are prepared from a variety of ingredients. Dry chutneys are usually powders that are prepared from pulses, nuts like groundnut, dry coconut (kopra) and seeds like sesame, flaxseeds, niger seeds along with spices. Wet chutneys have a paste like consistency and are prepared from fresh ingredients such as fresh coconut, coriander leaves, mint, curry leaves, tomato along with tamarind, amla and spices. Dry chutneys are rich in protein, good fats, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. While wet chutneys especially the ones which contain coriander, mint or curry leaves are rich in chlorophyll and antioxidants. Since chutneys have a lower salt content as compared to papads and pickles, they can be consumed more frequently.

On planning the menu for lunch or dinner, remember to add less oil for seasoning and in chapattis and use cooking methods such as steaming, grilling, roasting and baking instead of frying.

Consumption of snacks in between meals is a common habit. If chosen wisely snacks help recharge a person with energy, help one stay alert and prevent overeating at meals. In the absence of healthy snack options, a person may end up snacking on foods like potato wafers, patties, samosas, batawadas, pakodas, french fries, biscuits, namkeen, mithai, aerated beverages, etc, that are high in fat, sugar and sodium. Excessive consumption of such foods along with decreased or lack of physical activity leads to weight gain and obesity. Good snack choices include roasted groundnuts, roasted gram (chana), mixture of roasted nuts and dry fruit, nachni satwa, fruits, curd, chikki, rajgira or groundnut ladoos, dhokla, khandvi, whole wheat bread sandwiches with peanut butter, puran poli, and theplas.

Women should make sure to drink about six to eight glasses of water in addition to other beverages as water is important for good health and helps prevent urinary tract infections which are very common among women. Working women especially those working in air conditioned environments should be all the more particular to drink adequate amounts of water.

Working women in particular should never substitute lunch with fast foods and soft drinks but should carry a nutritious packed lunch and a big bottle of water from home and should take time out from work and eat without distractions.

(The writer is a consultant nutritionist with 17 years of experience, practising at Panaji and can be contacted on rohinidiniz@gmail.com