Nursery business on handcarts banned

PANAJI

The Directorate of Agriculture has notified that the nurseries that are conducting the business through handcarts are not permitted and the necessary directives have been issued to the panchayats and municipalities to take necessary action as deem fit.

Recently, the Collector North had issued directions to the Directorate of Agriculture to look into the handcarts activities which are operated by some of the nurseries to conduct their businesses.

Directions are being issued to the nurseries to display the licenses obtained from concerned authorities as well as plants/ ornamentals on sale at their respective locations.

The notification follows the meeting held by the Director of Agriculture on Thursday at Krishi Bhavan, Tonca with all the stakeholders running nurseries in the State of Goa to discuss various issues pertaining to sale of plants and ornamentals.

All the nurseries in the state who are selling plants are hereby informed to contact their Zonal Agriculture Officers in case of any difficulties. NT

