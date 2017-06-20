Number of dealers migrating to GST rising

PANAJI: As the nation is all set to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at midnight on June 30, there is a mad scramble among dealers in Goa to become tax payers and to migrate onto the GST network (GSTN).

According to the commercial tax department, new dealer registrations soared over the last one week as several of the state’s small traders and shopkeepers showed up for registration. Consequently, the number of licensed dealers shot up to 27,200 currently from 26,000 as on June 1.

An additional 1,477 dealers are waiting in the pipeline to become legitimate which means the final count will be around 29,000 registered dealers, said senior sources on Tuesday. Registered dealers imply higher tax revenues to the government.

According to Vishant Gaunekar, assistant commissioner, “There is also a rush among the dealers to migrate to the GSTN portal.” Goa’s migration percentage is 70 per cent, he said. The commercial tax department has been following up with dealers to get the 15-digit GST code, said Gaunekar. He explained that most dealers who have not migrated to GSTN are below the Rs 20 lakh turnover threshold. Further, some of the dealers who have not migrated have problems relating to discrepancy in PAN, he said.

The government is giving another chance to dealers to move on to the GST portal. The migration portal that closed on June 15 will reopen on June 25 for a three-month period, explained Gaunekar.

Officials said that they are fully prepared for GST after continuous rounds of training sessions for staff on all aspects of the unified tax. For the general public awareness, programmes are in full swing. The commercial taxes department completed one round of GST awareness programmes across major cities like Panaji, Margao, Mapusa, Vasco and Ponda about ten days back and began the second round on Tuesday.

The GST regime is expected to increase Goa’s tax revenues by Rs 1,000 crore, according to the government. Goa being a consumption tax is expected to benefit from GST on services. For traders and business, the forthcoming tax will simplify the tariff structure. Several taxes in force now will be done away with. It is expected to bring relief to the business community.

The GST is to be launched on July 1 as scheduled, according to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, along with state commissioner of commercial taxes, will be attending the launch function slated to take place at midnight on June 30.