Nudge for pillion rider to wear helmet

Panaji: The Goa traffic police are likely to strictly enforce the use of helmet even by pillion rider. The traffic police said the Motor Vehicle Act mandates the rider as well as the pillion rider to wear helmets.

Although there has been an increase in compliance pertaining to wearing of helmet by the rider, pillion riders are usually not seen wearing a helmet.

Figures on the road accident have disclosed that 61 per cent of those killed in 2019 were two-wheeler riders. In 2019, out of 297 persons killed in the road accidents 183 were two-wheeler riders while 30 were pillion riders.

Of the 183 riders killed in the road accidents, 117 were not wearing a helmet while travelling. Similarly none of the 30 pillion-riders were wearing a helmet.