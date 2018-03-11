Nubia N3 launched in India

Prajyot Mainkar

ZTE’s Nubia brand has launched the N3 smartphone that features 6.01-inch full-HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2160 pixels x 1080 pixels. It comes with a metal finish and fingerprint sensor support on the back. The phone has 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile platform with Adreno 506 GPU. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB that can be expanded with a microSD card. The device runs one Android v7.1 Nougat edition with Nubia UI. This hybrid dual-SIM phone has a dual rear camera with LED flash and a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper. Network features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS + GLONASS. According to the company, the 5000mAh battery promises two days of battery life and up to 23 days standby. The Nubia N3 is available in obsidian black, space gold and nebula red colour options. The phone will go on sale in China from March 24.

Swipe has launched Elite Dual smartphone in India. The device has a 5-inch display with scratch-resistant glass protection and a screen resolution of 854 pixels x 480 pixels. It runs on 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek Processor coupled with 1GB RAM. The phone has 8GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 32GB using microSD card. The company claims that it is the most affordable dual-rear camera phone available in the market. Swipe Elite Dual comes with Android v7.0 Nougat OS and is dual-SIM capable. On the optics side it has an 8-megapixel autofocus camera with LED flash and a secondary 2-megapixel camera, it also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Network features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP and GPS. The device has a 3000mAh battery. It is available in black, white and gold colours and is priced at `3,999. It is exclusively available on ShopClues. Through the Jio Football offer users can get up to `2,200 instant cashback in the form of vouchers.

Xiaomi will launch Redmi 5 in India on March 14. The phone has a 5.7-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1440 pixel x 720 pixel resolution. The phone comes with 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage while the other variant is 3GB RAM with 32GB storage which can be expanded up to 128GB with microSD. It runs Android v7.1.2 Nougat with MIUI 9. This hybrid dual-SIM phone has a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, a 12-megapixel primary camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone also has fingerprint sensor and an infrared sensor. Network features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS + GLONASS. The device has a 3300mAh battery.

Amazon India has started Apple Fest which will take place till March 12. It will offer deals on Apple products including iPhones, Apple Watch, Macs, etc. The newly launched iPhone X is available at a price starting from `80,999 while the iPhone 8 is available from `54,990. There are offers on Apple 6, 6S, 6S Plus and 7.

Xiaomi has been having a great ride since 2017 and as per recent reports from Cybermedia Research (CMR) subject to Maharashtra, Xiaomi surpassed Samsung in the largest smartphone market in India in Q4 2017. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was the top selling phone. According to reports by CMR, Xiaomi sold over 31.2 per cent of smartphones during the period compared to Samsung which sold 15.3 per cent. Next in line were Vivo and OPPO with shares of around 15 per cent and 12 per cent respectively. However, there was a registered decrease of 362,420 subscribers in Maharashtra as the smartphone sales were primarily replacement or upgrade. Fastest losing smartphone brands were Micromax, Intex and Karbonn followed by Sony mobiles and iBall.