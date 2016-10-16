NSG gives miss to traditional Raising Day celebrations

NEW DELHI: For the first time in its 32-year history, the country’s elite federal counter-terror force NSG today gave a miss to its traditional Raising Day celebrations owing to multiple tasks at hand across the country in the wake of heightened security post the surgical strikes.

The ‘black cats’ commando force, raised in 1984, has decided to not showcase its counter-terror and counter-hijack drills to the public at its Garrison in Manesar near here this time and instead just hold the traditional ‘bada khaana’ (feast) for the commandos and a lecture session on the topic of terrorism.

Every year, the National Security Guard holds grand celebrations to mark the day and invite a Union Minister (of the Home Ministry) to honour its personnel and be the chief guest.

Officials said the decision to skip these public celebrations was taken by new NSG Director General S P Singh who, they said, had a two-pronged idea.

While the DG pointed out that a good share of the forces’ manpower is deployed for special tasks and is on alert in the wake of the heightened security scenario post the surgical strikes.

and also due to the ongoing festive season, he also felt that the strike commandos unit should avoid being much visible in the public and maintain its covert character, sources said.

So, they said, when a small organisation like NSG has a large share of its manpower on active duty, holding the usual Raising Day celebrations would not be appropriate and also a strain on resources.