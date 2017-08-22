Now, Vijai eyes agri complex on land acquired for truck terminus at Davondem-Maddel

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

After opposing truck terminus and cyclone shelter projects, the two-time MLA and minister Vijai Sardesai plans to have an agricultural complex on the controversial Davondem-Maddel land, admeasuring 1.37 lakh square metre, that was acquired for a truck terminus project by the government 13 years ago.

“We do not want a cyclone risk mitigation centre here on the Davondem land. I am with the farmers. Instead of it, we can bring in a good project—an integrated agricultural complex,” Sardesai said, while speaking to media on the sidelines of a programme.

“The land has no connection to the cyclone risk mitigation project. Just because you get money from World Bank for a project, you cannot have this type of a project here. Today, I am not only a MLA, but also a minister. I have spoken to the chief minister about it. The minister cannot be kept in the dark on such projects. I am opposing it along with the local farmers. The then government had acquired the land from the farmers at a peanut rate. Instead of such a project, we can have a project that will benefit the people,” Sardesai said. He however did not elaborate on the integrated agricultural complex.

It may be noted here that a fortnight ago, the authorities concerned had fixed the land demarcation for a cyclone shelter project. This, however, did not go down well with the farmers. They had staged a protest on Sunday demanding the minister’s intervention in it.

The state government in the year 2003 had acquired 1.37 lakh square metre of agricultural land at Davondem and handed it over to the Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA) for construction of a truck terminus. However, the land owners opposed the move and approached the court and stalled the project. The farmers had gained support of the then Congressman Vijai Sardesai since the project was to come in his neighbourhood.

The Digambar Kamat government had to shelve the project finally even though the zoning was changed from agriculture-commercial.

Interestingly, the BJP government during its last tenure (2012-2017) had decided to make use of a portion of the land for a cyclone shelter, a project funded by the World Bank. However, the local farmers also opposed it.

Sardesai, who holds two key portfolios-TCP and agriculture, has clarified that the file (pertaining to the cyclone shelter) was processed before this new government was formed.

“This file was processed before our government was formed. Nevertheless, I am strongly opposing the cyclone risk mitigation centre here,’’ he stated.