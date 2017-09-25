Now, students to get time to prepare for competitive exams

NT NETWORK

All Goa Board examinations will end by March 15 this academic year so that the students aspiring to answer competitive examinations at the national level get sufficient time to prepare for the same.

The Goa Board’s Higher Secondary School Certificate and Secondary School Certificate examinations will end by March 15 so that the Goan students get an opportunity and time to prepare for the competitive examinations at the national level, said director of the education department Gajanan P Bhat.

Addressing the media on Monday, Bhat said that there were a lot of requests from parents of students appearing for the HSSC examination. He said that the parents wanted the examination to end earlier so that their wards could get sufficient time to prepare for the competitive examinations.

Bhat said that the department has taken precaution to lay stress on quality of education in the state so that the Goan students are able to answer all the competitive examinations. He said that the schools need to put in little more efforts so that the students can compete at the national level examinations in fields like MBBS, engineering, dentistry, pharmacy etc.

Bhat said that the Board examination time-table is already out so that the teachers and students get sufficient time to prepare for the same and added that the schools should take note of the new arrangements. He also said that questions at the Board examinations will be set based only on the syllabus taught to students.

Bhat said that the principals and headmasters of the higher secondary schools have been informed that from the next academic year onwards, the standard of the Board syllabus will be at par with that of competitive examinations so that the students are ready to face the competitive examinations in the future without much of difficulty. The decision in this regard was arrived at after a meeting with the principals and headmasters of schools in the state.