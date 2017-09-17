Now, remedial classes must for helmetless riders

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said that remedial classes will be made compulsory if people were found driving without helmet.

“The notification to this effect will be issued soon,” Parrikar added.

Speaking at a Sewa Diwas function organised here to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 67th birthday, Parrikar said he had resolved to stop accepting flowers wrapped in plastic foil during functions as a means to stop plastic pollution.

He asserted that the state will be made free of garbage by 2020, adding that the government has already started working towards it.

Parrikar said that condemned KTC buses will be used for collecting garbage.

He administered the oath of Swachh Bharat-Nitol Goem campaign on the ‘Sewa Diwas’ during the function held in a hall opposite Goa Urban Cooperative Bank at Mala in the city.

Vowing to devote at least 100 hours in a year on cleanliness drive, he said, “I pledge today not to make use of plastic in my day-to-day

activities…”

“To achieve the goal, the main focus should be on reduction of waste generated due to unnecessary consumption. Do not create waste at the starting point. As far as possible manage the waste at local level,’’ he said.