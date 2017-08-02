Now, quarterly fluctuation of power tariff in state

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that henceforth the tariff charged for power consumption in the state will increase or decrease on a quarterly basis, as per the electricity base price arrears or credit related to the Fuel Power Purchase and Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges, the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Wednesday, informed the state legislative assembly that during the July-August-September quarter, the electricity bills would be cheaper by 24 paise per unit.

“The power consumers in Goa would find their electricity bills cheaper during the present quarter as an amount of Rs 58.10 crore has been credited to the government by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Authority (JERC),” he added, stating that the JERC has reduced the FPPCA charges for the particular quarter.

Earlier, the Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar, making a related statement in the House said that for the present quarter, the power consumers will receive credit of Rs 0.24 paise for domestic and non-commercial consumption between 0-100 units. “During the previous quarter, the electricity department had to charge the arrears of Rs 0.62 paise for domestic and non-commercial consumption between 0-100 units,” he added.

During the ongoing quarter, the power consumers will further receive credit of Rs 0.27 paise for 101-200 units, Rs 0.34 paise for 301-400 units and Rs 0.47 paise above 400 units.

The temporary commercial category of consumers will receive a credit of Rs 1.29 per unit, while temporary domestic consumers will pay Rs 0.91 per unit lower than the approved tariff. The high tension commercial category of consumers will receive a credit of Rs 0.93 paise.

Speaking further, Madkaikar said that the power consumers had to face the hike in power tariff only during the last quarter, as the government had already paid Rs 92.58 crore FPPCA charges.

He also maintained that some political parties misguided the people for their selfish interest stating that the hike in the power tariff was permanent.