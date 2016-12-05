Now, payment above Rs 5,000 to govt contractors through electronic mode

PANAJI: Any payment above Rs 5,000 to be made by government departments to suppliers, contractors, grantee/loanee institutions etc will now be made through e-payment mode so as to attain the goal of complete digitisation of government payments.

The Ministry of Finance has once again reviewed the existing limit of Rs 10,000 prescribed for e-payment to suppliers etc. It has now been decided to lower this threshold limit from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000. The last review in this regard was made only in August 2016.

Accordingly, all the ministries/departments of the government of India have been now directed by the Ministry of Finance to ensure with immediate effect that all payments above Rs 5,000 to suppliers, contractors, grantee/loanee institutions etc are made through the e-payment mode.