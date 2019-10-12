Now, Panaji is part of GPPDA

Panaji: State capital Panaji will now be part of the Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority, as the Town and Country Planning Board on Friday decided to take the city out of the North Goa Planning and Development Authority.

The decision to take out Panaji from the NGPDA and include it in the GPPDA was taken at a TCP Board meeting held on Friday at Secretariat.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and TCP Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar.

The board also gave provisional approval to 107 new applications for change of zone under section 16B of TCP Act. The applications pertained to 66,080 square metre of land.

After the meeting, Kavlekar told reporters that the TCP Board gave its approval to reconstitute the NGPDA and the GPPDA as regards planning areas.

“The board gave its approval to take out Panaji city from the NGPDA and include it in the GPPDA,” he said, adding that now Calangute, Baga, Mapusa and Parra-Arpora will be under the jurisdiction of the NGPDA.

The Deputy Chief Minister disclosed that provisional approval has been granted under Section 16B of the TCP Act to 107 proposals for change of zone pertaining to 66,080 sq. mt.

“As promised on the floor of the House, the board gave approval to the applications for change of zone for the parcels of below 500 sq. mt of land and below 1000 sq. mt of land,” he said.

He said that around 4,000 applications were pending before the board. The applications pertained to 3,500 sq.mt of land with parcels of below 500 sq. mt and below 1,000 sq. mt.

Of the 107 approved proposals, 90 sought change of zone for the parcels of below 500 sq. mt of land while the remaining 17 proposals were pertaining to the parcels of below 1,000 sq. mt of land.

The board also gave final approval to 30 proposals under Section 16B of the TCP Act.

Earlier, the TCP Board had given provisional approval to 234 proposals of land conversion; out of which, 28 proposals have already been notified.

“After provisional approvals are granted, proposals are notified for objections, if any for 60 days, and also for getting approval from the departments of town and country planning, agriculture and forest. Then the proposals go to the board for final approval,” Kavlekar explained.

The TCP Minister also said the draft plan for Arpora, Nagoa and Parra will be taken up at the next board meeting, as it requires a detailed study.

Four statutory appeals under the TCP Act were also heard at the meeting.

Minister for Fisheries Filipe Nery Rodrigues, Aldona MLA Glen Souza Ticlo, finance secretary Daulat Hawaldar, Chief town planner Rajesh Naik and other board members also attended the meeting.

NGPDA chairman Francisco Silveira welcomed the TCP Board decision to take out the Panaji planning area from the NGPDA and include it in GPPDA, which is headed by Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate.

Silveira had been opposed to the removal of Panaji from the NGPDA, and had raised the issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

However, after the decision was taken by the TCP Board, Silveira told media persons that he had never opposed the removal, but just wanted discussions on the matter.

“The decision to include Panaji in the GPPDA was unanimous,” he observed.

Silveira disclosed that he had discussed the matter at the last month’s BJP MLAs’ meeting with Monserrate, Kavlekar and former NGPDA chairman and minister Michael Lobo.