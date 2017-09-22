Now, nephrology will be a separate dept at GMC

PANAJI: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that nephrology, which is currently linked with the medicine department at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, will function as an independent department.

“I have taken a decision to make nephrology as an independent department for which the process has already been started, and we are trying to appoint Prof Dr J P Tiwari as head of the department,” said Rane while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised to celebrate the World Heart Day at the Sanskruti Bhavan, Panaji.

Rane said the decision of the appropriate committee to give permission for having an organ transplantation facility at the Manipal Hospital has been kept in abeyance.

“As of now, organ transplantation will take place only at the GMC. The decision on the Manipal Hospital has been kept in abeyance. As the Health Minister of the state, my focus is on the GMC… All required facilities at the GMC will be made available step by step,” he said.

Earlier, while speaking at the function, Rane announced that the foundation stone for superspecialty block at the GMC will be laid by November-end.

“Superspecialty calls for new infrastructure. So we are trying our best to see that the project, which has been pending for a long time, is completed. All the hurdles have been cleared… even encroachments on the 5,000-square-metre land have been cleared. We have been given approval to go by the old plan… we have intimated the government of India to send a team so that once and for all we lay the foundation stone and go forward with it,” he said.

The central government is giving Rs 125 crore for project and the rest of the money will be put in by the state government: the total estimated cost of the project will be Rs 320 crore.

Rane has directed health department officials to re-launch diabetes registry which had been dysfunctional for the last five years.

“Diabetes has been on the rise and becoming one of the major killers. Hence we have started outsourcing dialysis to Ponda, Mapusa, Valpoi and Navelim hospitals so that the load on the GMC lessens…” Rane said.

He said the government is taking all required steps to make regional cancer centre a reality at the GMC.

“We have already signed an MoU… I am personally pursuing the matter with the Union health ministry,” he said.