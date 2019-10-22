Now, International Travel Mart to showcase Goa’s tourism potential

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Around 280 tourism-related business entities from India and abroad will participate in Goa International Travel Mart (GITM) 2019 which aims to attract investment to promote and boost eco-tourism, adventure, wildlife, nightlife, event, wellness, etc in the state.

The business-to-business event which is scheduled to be held from October 23 to 25 at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at Taleigao aims to bring about a face-to-face interaction of the travel-trade hoteliers and other stakeholders from Goa with leading travel agents under one roof to showcase the tourism investment potential in the state.

A total of 120 international buyers from 40 different countries including the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, etc have confirmed their participation in the event.

Around 160-odd domestic buyers will also be in Goa for the three-day mega event.

“This time, we have all the starred hotels, national and international travel agents onboard. A total of 90 stalls are being set up at the venue and I am happy to inform that all the stalls have been sold out. Goan products like Marcou Artifacts and Goa’s traditional drink Feni will also be showcased during the event besides other products. We are purely promoting Goa through this event,” said the managing director of the Alica Purple Advertising Pvt Ltd Lloyd Monteiro while speaking to this daily.

The agency has been selected to organise and

manage the entire event on behalf of the Tourism Department.

Monteiro informed that wine and whisky testing sessions will be held and a panel discussion on the prospects for boosting medical tourism in the state will also be held during the event which will be attended by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“Familiarisation tours have been planned for over 100 buyers wherein they will explore and experience Goa and its scenic beauty. Overseas media from 25 different media houses and around 36 domestic travel trade media will be covering the event, besides local media,” Monteiro said.

“Everyone will get sufficient time to fix their appointment and they have to mandatorily comply with at least 40 meetings, each meeting will last for 20-30 minutes. In a day, you will have 20 guaranteed meetings,” he said.