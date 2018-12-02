Now, Govind admits to govt not functioning properly

MARGAO: It is Independent MLA and Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude, who has now joined a list of ministers in the state to admit that the state government is not functioning properly. He also said that he would support any decision on leadership change the BJP party may propose.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function in Margao on Saturday, Gaude said that the work of many departments has slowed down considerably. “The government is not working at the correct pace. The speed of work has gone down drastically and this is an issue that the BJP needs to look into so as to resolve it at the earliest. I don’t know about other ministries, but the ministry that has been allotted to me seems to be moving very slowly,” he said.

He also criticised the government servants and officers for not working properly. “Everyone is aware that the Chief Minister is not keeping well, but the officers should at least be working properly. There is no proper coordination between the officers of state departments and their staff, which is adding to the problem,” said Gaude.

While speaking to media persons, the Priol MLA recalled that he fought the assembly election and won as an independent candidate and added that though the government was formed with Manohar Parrikar as the Chief Minister, he would support a new face proposed by the BJP.

“I am still an independent, but when we had come together to form the government, we had not expected a situation like this to happen. We had formed the government with Parrikar as the Chief Minister and had signed the letter of consent at the time of government formation for the sake of an individual and not a party. But today, if there is a leadership change, I will back the decision of the BJP,” said Gaude.