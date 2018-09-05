Now, Goa police armed with body-worn cameras

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In order to keep a check on the allegations of misbehavior against the police officials, so also, the public, especially, during enforcement of traffic laws, the Goa police have procured body-worn cameras.

A senior police official said that during their interaction with the public while enforcing traffic law, the possibility of misbehavior from both the sides cannot be ruled out as such body-worn cameras will help to keep a check on such issues.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jaspal Singh said that 16 such cameras have been procured, of which 4 will be given to district police and remaining 12 to the traffic police.

“Worldwide, police forces use such (body-worn) cameras. Whatever interactions occur between the police and public is recorded in them,” said Singh adding, “It will help to keep a check on allegations of misbehavior on part of both, police and the public.”

According to police officials, these cameras will be used by the officers of Goa traffic police and the officers of North and South Districts during the enforcement of traffic laws.

These cameras will film and record interactions between police official and the defaulter, who is being challaned, said the police.

A police communiqué said that it was found that on several occasions upon being aggrieved for being challaned, the violator makes allegations against the challaning officer.

In such circumstances, the body-worn cameras will help the senior police officers to view the video clip and ascertain the factual position. Body-worn cameras will help in curbing such false allegations from the public and will ensure that no any harassment is caused either to the public or to the challaning officer, mentions the communiqué.