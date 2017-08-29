Now, fishing pass for trawlers operating from Cutbona jetty

NT NETWORK

Acting tough against the unregistered trawlers operating from the Cutbona jetty, the state’s fisheries department has swung into action and introduced fishing passes for the trawlers venturing into sea and claiming diesel.

Days after this daily exposed the security lapses after illegal trawlers were found operating from the jetty and even claiming diesel from the two registered societies, the directorate of fisheries has put a system in place wherein the trawlers venturing into the sea must collect their fishing pass from the department’s office and return it on returning from the sea. Confirming the report of unregistered trawlers operating from the jetty,

the department also acknowledged that complaints have been received about unregistered fishing vessels operating from the fish-landing centre at the jetty. Complaints were also received about such trawlers taking direct supply of diesel from the pumps operating at the jetty.

Fisheries department director Shamila Monteiro has addressed a letter to the Cutbona Fisheries Co-operative Society and South Goa Mechanized Boat Owners Co-operative and Marketing Society to inform all the tandels to obtain their fishing passes from the department’s office at the jetty before venturing out for fishing and return the same on returning back after fishing as part of the enhanced coastal security measures.

The department has also made it mandatory for all fishermen and crewmembers to carry their fishing passes issued by the fisheries officer posted on the jetty and directed that the societies should not supply diesel, oil, water and ice to any fishing vessel not having a fishing pass

issued by the department.

Around 300 trawlers are presently registered with the department at the Cutbona jetty.