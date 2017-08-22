Now, fight for environment gets costlier

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI

The recent MoEF notification shifting Goa’s NGT jurisdiction from the Pune bench to the Delhi bench has raised many hackles in the state as the National Green Tribunal has always acted as an “effective deterrent” to violations of environmental norms.

There are over 100 cases pending before the NGT relating to CRZ violations, pollution, land-filling, and cases pertaining to EIA reports.

The MoEF decision on changing Goa’s NGT jurisdiction will push up costs on travel, accommodation and lawyer fees, and will dissuade the concerned citizens from filing complaints against alleged violators.

This notification has been looked upon as a stratagem to deny access to justice to those who cannot afford it. The Centre’s move will only benefit industrial concerns, as there will be less litigation due to enhanced costs, especially travelling cost, that the move will bring about.

The NGT has been looked upon as a saviour of Goa’s environment. In the past two years, the tribunal has hauled up state authorities for falling foul of law. In a recent order, the tribunal even criticised the Environment Minister for non-application of mind in a case. However, only in rare cases has the NGT sent the project clearance back for reappraisal or suspended it.

The NGT is the green watchdog where cases related to environment and forests can be filed. It has five benches in different parts of the country. Each of these benches consists of 10 expert members drawn from the bureaucracy and 10 roped in from judiciary. Each bench has a specified geographical jurisdiction. For instance, cases arising from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Pondicherry, and Lakshadweep have to be filed in the southern bench in Chennai.

In the last five years, the state government has spent Rs 6.40 crore on advocate fees and officials travel and accommodation for appearing before the NGT bench and other courts. It takes 10-12 hearings for a complaint to get disposed of by the NGT.

Last year, the government spent around Rs 3.18 lakh in altogether 26 cases on advocate and officials fees, including accommodation and travelling expenses, for appearing before the Pune bench of the NGT. The government spent Rs 12.13 lakh for appearing in just three cases before the principal bench in New Delhi.

Officials say that now expenses will be more than double once the NGT jurisdiction gets relocated to Delhi.

The Goa State Pollution Control Board, the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority, the Goa State Biodiversity Board and the

Goa State Environment Impact Assessment Authority have defended total number of 93 applications/appeals before the NGT at Pune and New Delhi.

The standing counsels are paid Rs 5,500 for each appearance and Rs 1,000 for every drafting of affidavit or special leave petition in addition to Rs 2,500 per month towards miscellaneous expenses. Accommodation and travelling add to Rs 7000-8000 for each person.