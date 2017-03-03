Now, EPL assures to help Indian football grow

PTI

MUMBAI

English Premier League (EPL) has promised to help India grow as a footballing nation with its executive chairman Richard Scudamore saying the world’s most glamorous soccer league was taking initiatives towards this endeavour.

“We want to develop our relationship with everyone here. Football is going to a next level in India, because of leagues, grassroots programmes and other competitions that are helping in to grow more.

“We are taking initiatives to create best footballers. India is full of raw talents and we will work towards developing those in the near future,” he said while speaking at “The Football Movement” conference

here.

The UK Department for International Trade (DIT), together with India On Track (IOT) and EPL, brought key British and Indian football clubs, sports organisations and businesses together at the second edition of the two-day conference that concluded on Friday.

Former England international and captain Alan Shearer was also upbeat about Indian football in his address at the conference held in partnership with the EPL’s Indian broadcast partner, Star Sports.

“I feel Indian football is at the brink of a great revolution, the same way as EPL was in 1980s and 90s, because of the enthusiasm of the fans here. I feel Indian football is going to grow bigger and better from here on. “In fact, one the main reasons I am here along with Premier League is to do everything in our capacity to help grow Indian football,” said the former Newcastle United star.

The theme for this year’s meet was “Strengthening the Football Ecosystem in India”.