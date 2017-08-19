Now, drug addicts to be on radar of Goa police

PANAJI: Even as continuous efforts are being made to ground drug peddlers in the state, police are also exploring all the possible ways to stop people from consuming drugs.

A senior police officer said that earlier the target was mainly the drug peddlers or dealers but now even those found consuming drugs will be dealt with an iron hand.

Surprise raids and checks will be conducted at locations throughout the state to ascertain if there is consumption of drugs, said a senior police officer adding that a person who consumes drugs can be identified based on his or her behaviour.

There are scientific ways to ascertain drug addicts and police are now also exploring the possibility of getting urine test done to determine drug consumption by a person, said sources. Apart from places of nightlife, the other areas in the state are also on the radar of police. Areas where drugs are suspected to be consumed will be kept under watch, said a senior police officer.

According to sources, police have on some occasions taken the help of those consuming drugs to catch drug peddlers or dealers but the situation will not be the same from now on. Apart from peddlers, dealers and addicts, touts are also on the radar of Goa police, as they are said to be allegedly involved in promoting drugs to tourists and even selling drugs, said the senior police officer.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, earlier this week, had directed police to go all out and act tough on the drug menace in the state. The directions were given in view of the death of two tourists owing to suspected drug overdose in north Goa. Parrikar had held a high-level meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) as well as other subordinate police officials in this regard.

According to information, Parrikar had asked the police to go hard against drugs dealers and take necessary action against hotels, restaurants and rave parties.