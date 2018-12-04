Now, desi rituals for desi girl

After the elaborate mehendi and sangeet celebrations on Friday, the weekend saw India’s favourite export Priyanka Chopra tie the knot with beau Nick Jonas in two separate ceremonies — a Christian wedding and a Hindu wedding. The desi girl gave the Jonas family a taste of Indian tradition as she followed all the customs before taking the saat pheras at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

One of the guests told Mid-day, “The functions started as early as 8 a.m. yesterday. The ceremonies kicked off with a puja; Nick was intrigued as he joined his bride for the mauli ceremony [where the sacred thread is tied on the wrists of the groom and bride]. Priyanka’s brother Siddharth was constantly by the Jonases’ side, explaining the significance of each ritual to them. Priyanka even indulged in a quick haldi ceremony before enjoying the chura ceremony in the afternoon. As per the custom, her uncle gifted her 21 bangles which were bathed in milk and rose petals. Her friends, including Arpita Khan Sharma, Srishti Behl Arya, Anjula Acharia and cousin Parineeti Chopra, followed it up by tying kalide.”

The Hindu wedding started at 6 p.m. after the Sehrabandi puja, where a family member of the groom ties the turban. The source added, “A cheer went up among the guests as the bride and groom came face-to-face at the mandap. Priyanka teared up during the jaimala session.”

The guest reveals that the white wedding on Saturday was just as exquisite, with the groom dedicating a song to his better half. “The bride and the groom wrote their own vows. It was followed by a beautiful speech by Priyanka’s mother. PeeCee turned emotional during the speech as she missed her father sorely.” It is heard that the Christian wedding was followed by a five-course meal, prepared by chefs who were handpicked by the couple. “Since PeeCee loves flowers, each table was named after a specific flower.”

Troubled by trolls

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became man and wife on Saturday with the pop star’s father Kevin Jonas officiating the Christian wedding. Shortly after the ceremony, the skies lit up with an extravagant display of fireworks. No sooner had the pictures gone viral on the Internet than netizens started trolling the couple. They called out Chopra for her ‘hypocrisy’ since she was the face of an anti-pollution campaign during Diwali.