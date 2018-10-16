Now, colour-discharging green peas sold in Margao market

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Even as the government proposes to start a South Goa branch of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to monitor and have stringent checks on the use of formalin in fish, vegetables and legumes are no longer safe with some Margao residents finding green peas mixed with colour sold in the open.

According to three Margao residents, who had visited the Gandhi Market, they purchased green peas Monday morning only to find the peas discharging a green colour when they were washed using water before cooking.

Speaking to this daily, the residents said that as there is no presence of FDA in the south district, the vegetable vendors have been indulging in adulteration of vegetables and legumes.

“This is not the first time that people have found vegetables to be contaminated. Despite drawing attention of the FDA in the past, there has been no action taken. The FDA should monitor the vegetable markets too along with fish, fruits and other consumable products, as the health of the people of the state is at stake,” the residents said.

It may be noted that Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai had announced that the government would temporarily ban the import of fish until a proper regulatory mechanism is put in place in the state.