Now, coaching classes in colleges to help candidates crack tough exams

PANAJI: The directorate of higher education has arrived at a decision to constitute a committee comprising of educationists and senior officials from higher education to work out a road map for providing coaching to the Goan students in colleges for preparation of any kind of competitive examinations.

The decision was taken during a recently held consultative meeting with principals of various colleges. The meeting was convened by director of higher education Prasad Lolyekar in view of the recent appalling performance at the written examination held for the 80 posts of accountant, wherein none of the candidates out of the 8,900 could clear the exam.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Tuesday, a senior official in higher education department said that the committee will be constituted soon by the government. The committee will work out a road map to create the right atmosphere for preparing Goan students for competitive examinations vis-a-vis setting up of coaching classes in colleges.

It was informed by sources that before holding a detailed discussion on the issue during the meeting with principals of various colleges, the director of higher education had asked for question paper, which was set by the Goa Board of Secondary School Education for the written test for the posts of accountant.

During the meeting, a review of the question paper was taken and it was found to be not suitable for the posts of accountant, as the questions comprised more of mathematics not related to the particular job. Further, the meeting also came to a conclusion that 60 per cent passing ///////////////marks kept for the written test was also not correct.

When questioned, the director of higher education said that the meeting was unanimous on setting up of coaching classes in colleges, adding that it has been decided to constitute a committee to work out a road map in this regard.

“The idea of coaching classes is to develop skill among the Goan students while studying in colleges, so as to crack any kind of competitive examination. However, a final decision on how to go about it will be taken by the government after a report of the said committee,” he added.