Now, a push for real-time info on air quality in mining hubs

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI

The Goa State Pollution Control Board has directed its scientific wing and mining firms to automatically release readings of air quality monitoring stations on e-platform that can give real-time information on spikes in air pollution.

This decision came in the backdrop of a disputation over variations of readings in air quality tests carried out by the board and the mining companies at a Centre-approved laboratory at Bambolim and in Sonshi village of Sattari taluka.

The mining operators had also alleged that they were not made aware about negative readings at mining cluster stations.

The GSPCB has been open to its scientific wing and the mining firms to work on modalities on keeping a tab on pollution level – if a permissible limit is breached even for a day then an SMS must be sent immediately and an urgent meeting of stakeholders of a particular mining cluster should be held to remedy the situation.

In 2010, the board established eight ambient air monitoring stations along transportation routes in mining areas. These stations collect samples from 15 mining clusters of the total 17 clusters and send them to laboratories for analysis. These stations can give average data daily.

The GSPCB does not monitor pollution level at Advalpal and Betul-Quepem clusters as there is no monitoring mechanism of the board at these clusters. The reason for the absence of the mechanism is that the mining firms operating at these clusters transport the ore through buffer zone, and there are stations in the buffer zone which are monitored by the mining firms.

It must be noted here that the mine operators required to establish monitoring stations on ambient air quality along the common ore transportation route in consultation with the board prior to commencement of mining operations. The firms must submit reports on air quality every month.

However, this submission of reports mostly happens only when the board issues directions insisting on reports.

The board conducted ambient air quality monitoring at Bicholim, Honda, Amona, Codli and Usgaon from October 2016 to February 2017 at 14 locations, and the report indicated that the parameter PM10 exceeded the permissible limits.

However, these locations covered only six mining clusters. While the ambient air quality at these transportation routes monitored by the board showed exceedance, the parameters at the core and the buffer zone monitored by the mining companies through a laboratory showed no such exceedance.

The Sonshi cluster, which had 13 mining companies operating through same evacuation routes, caused excessive air pollution as can be seen after perusing the AAQM reports. The firms violated the condition of consent to operate to maintain ambient air quality within prescribed limits.

Air monitoring stations could not be set up due to non-cooperation of the public on location and electricity connections.

However, now the board has identified nine locations.

Taking cognisance of the situation, the board decided to establish additional air monitoring stations at the locations in mining areas which are influenced by mining traffic. These new stations will have to be jointly monitored by the mining firms and the board.

The GSPCB has proposed setting up ten monitoring locations in the Sonshi mining hub – Fanaswadi, Khodginim, Navelim, Surla-Sonshi, Maina, Velguem, Pissurlem, Valvoi, Pale and Gaundalim.