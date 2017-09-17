Nothing to worry, I am clean: Babu

QUEPEM: Stating that there is nothing to worry, as he is clean, Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar on Saturday said that he has asked his family members to cooperate with the ACB officials and provide them all the relevant documents.

“This matter has been going on for the last seven years and we have nothing to worry, as I am clean,” Babu said over phone while replying to a question with regard to the disproportionate assets case, which has been registered against him by the ACB.

The ACB sleuths collected documents and other ‘evidences’ from three cars parked at Babu’s residence while simultaneously raiding his house on Saturday. Babu was out of station when the raids were conducted.

Speaking to media persons, Babu’s wife Savitri said the sleuths arrived around 7.45 am with a search warrant and asked the family members to keep their cell phones away. She said this was the fourth such raid conducted and that they have cooperated with the officials every time a raid has been conducted. Replying to a question on Kerala property, she admitted that she is a partner with her husband. She, however, said there is nothing to hide and that all the documentation is clear.

When asked if she feels the raids are politically motivated, she said this has been going on since 2010. “Not only now when Kavlekar has become the Leader of Opposition but ever since the Congress has been in the opposition and each time they have raided we have extended full support,” she said.