Nothing official about it

Frederick Noronha

You could say this all happened because of a coincidental overlap in a surname. Sometimes while travelling north of the Vindhyas, chances were that old-timers (especially those linked with the government or journalism there) would ask me: “Your surname is Noronha? Are you in any way related to RCVP Noronha?”

Leave aside not being related, I didn’t even know the personality being referred to. Those asking were obviously over-awed by his reputation. Admittedly, the name stuck on in my mind. This longlish collection of initials reminds one of a French-origin abbreviation associated more with parties you plan to attend or not.

Over the years, things fell in place. Journalists like Jal Khambata (ex-UNI), who had a strong Bhopal connect, explained to me briefly who Ron Noronha was. Soon, the Internet came along and made searches of all kind possible.

To me, this was not a matter of finding out any connection, which was most unlikely given my own modest family background. But it was an interesting example to know a little more about the diverse things Goans have been involved in over the generations, and learn more about their achievements.

A few months back, an email got cc’d (carbon-copied) to me, and had a write-up eulogising the late ICS officer. It was a tribute from a junior colleague or someone who served under him, and had also been copied to other members of his family.

Getting back to the person who sent it, Bernice Pereira of Anjuna and Mumbai, I managed to contact the family. From there, I got a promise of a copy of the book, which came my way recently.

It’s called ‘A Tale Told By An Idiot’. When my teenage son saw it, he had a large smile on, as did a bookseller I showed it to. In a way it reflects the author’s self-depreciating sense of humour, perhaps.

R P Noronha, Ron Noronha or RCVP Noronha was born in 1916. This is the centenary year of his birth. Like many early (and high-achieving) expat Goans, his legacy is largely forgotten or ignored back home. Likewise, living for decades outside of home has also enabled them to make their own connections fragile.

But his writings leave some trail.

In his typically tongue-in-cheek manner, he calls his first chapter ‘The end of the beginning’ and says he got “in pleasantly casual fashion” into the ICS (or Indian Civil Service), the predecessor service to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of colonial times.

Across its pages, you learn of Ron Noronha’s early entry into the LSE (London School of Economics), and his love of photography. He would have ended up a press photographer – a field he loved a lot, and he continued with even when in the civil service – had his mother not insisted.

(His mum and aunts were doctors in those early days, and she threatened him with cutting his allowances if he didn’t sit for the ICS exams while in England, still in colonial times.) Oddly enough, he chose the CP&B, or Central Provinces and Berar (roughly today’s Madhya Pradesh), cadre after topping the exams “as my first preference, largely because of the shikar (hunting possibilities), and was lucky enough to get it”.

For those who might be wondering, Noronha’s family was based in Hyderabad and Vijaywada, probably because of opportunities in the railways there.

He then spent much of his life in Bhopal. Those who served with him or under him have a lot of laudatory things to say. M N Buch, whom some in Goa might remember back to the 1960s, writes that “perhaps the strongest chapter in his book” is the Do’s and Don’ts for an administrative officer.

Today, there is an RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management – the nodal training institute for officers in Madhya Pradesh. It was founded in 1987.

Incidentally, in 1961, Noronha was in Goa as the first civilian administrator, at a time when New Delhi was sensitive about giving an acceptable face to the administration here. His book does not focus on that period though.

Noronha narrates stories of communalism and corruption he encountered in Madhya Pradesh, even in the 1960s. One minister whose proposals he opposed once told him, he says: “You don’t seem anxious to continue as Chief Secretary, Noronha, or else you would not go on in this way.”

“I said, with as much as respect as I could muster, ‘Sir, my real desire is to become a [lowly] tehsildar, but unfortunately you’ll have to give me the salary of the post in which I’m confirmed, a Commissioner’s pay,” he writes.

In case you were wondering, Noronha’s title for his autobiography comes from Shakespeare and Macbeth. “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot; full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

His own take on this is to add: “Well, and so is history.”

Ron Noronha goes on to explain: “In a sense, this book is a worm’s eye view of 35 years of mini-history as seen by an individual at the grass-roots level. I do not appear in it any more than is necessary for continuity, but I have tried to recreate the atmosphere of the times in which I worked and played. Read on, and I hope you will at least be amused.”

Amused, informed and educated, I’d say.

Please like & share: