Nothing in central law that bans eating beef, observes Kerala HC

IANS

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed that there was nothing in the new central law on cattle trade and slaughter that takes away the rights of people with regard to eating beef.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the move by the Centre as an infringement on the rights of the state government.

A public interest petition on the central law was filed by Sunil, a Youth Congress activist. It came before Chief Justice Navniti Prasad, who said that nothing has been banned as is being spoken about now.

“If anyone reads it properly, the present law prevailing in the country along with the new order that came out none will not have come to this sort of conclusion. There is no ban on slaughter or sale of beef. What has been said in the new order is that mass sale of cattle for slaughter through the cattle market is banned,” observed the Chief Justice.

When the Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad pointed out the ruling of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that stayed the new order, the Chief Justice expressed surprise about it. With the Chief Justice taking a strong stand, the petitioner pointed out that he is withdrawing the petition and the court also agreed.

But Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after presiding over a cabinet meeting in the state capital, told reporters that the move by the Centre is nothing but infringing on the rights of the state government.

“The Centre through new laws is trying to wriggle into the rights of the state government, and this is a clear violation of democratic principles and will not be allowed,” said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet will hold a special meet again on Thursday to discuss on the way forward. The opposition has demanded a separate assembly session to discuss the issue, which would also be discussed at Thursday’s cabinet meeting.