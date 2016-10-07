Noted perfume specialist found murdered at Sangolda

SANGOLDA/PANAJI: Monika Ghurde, an independent perfumer and researcher, was allegedly killed by unknown person in her rented apartment at Bella Vista, Sangolda. The body of the 38-year-old Ghurde was discovered on Thursday night. The police suspect that the incident could have happened in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Ghurde was found naked and her hands were tied to the bed, the police said. There are no visible bodily injuries. However, the police said that postmortem will reveal the exact cause of death.

Postmortem on the body will be conducted on Saturday.

Ghurde is a native of Nagpur and had been living separately from her 58-year-old husband Bharat Ram Amrutam, a well-known photographer from Chennai.

“It appears that the accused was known to the deceased. Based on the circumstances it looks that there was a friendly entry into the apartment. Except for the missing mobile phone of the victim, there is nothing which suggests that there has been a theft,” DIG V Gupta told media persons at the police headquarters in Panaji.

Gupta said that they are hopeful for an early breakthrough.

“There are certain leads in the case, and we have our teams on the task to nab the accused. Teams have also been sent outside Goa in connection with the case,” Gupta said.

Ghurde was living alone in the apartment.

On Thursday morning Ghurde’s servant came for housework, and when there was no response from Ghurde the maid went back. However, later in the evening she returned and as instructed by the brother of the deceased, the maid and others opened the door using a duplicate key, which was with Ghurde’s neighbour who is a foreigner.

The servant in her statement said that she rang the doorbell, and finding no response she thought that Monika must be fast asleep. So she left the place and worked in the neighbour’s apartment. The help later came back to the Monika’s flat and rang the doorbell again. Finding no response this time also she informed the neighbour and later called up the perfume specialist’s brother.

A dog squad was pressed into service and the district mobile forensic unit was also at the site investigating into the case.

The door of Monica’s car (TN 07 BF 7169) parked in the parking lot was open and there were two bags in the vehicle. The dickey of the car was also found open.

The husband and the brother of Monika were interrogated by police officials for almost five hours.

DGP Dr Muktesh Chander, DIG V Gupta, SP, north, Umesh Gaonkar, DySP Mahesh Gaonkar, Saligao PI Rajesh Kumar, Porvorim PI Jivba Dalvi visited the scene of crime to take stock of the situation.

Umesh Gaonkar said that an FIR has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Police Code.

To a question whether Monika was sexually assaulted, Umesh Gaonkar said postmortem report is awaited.