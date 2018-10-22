Noted Konkani poet Veluskar passes away

MARGAO: Noted Konkani poet and writer Ramesh Bhagwant Veluskar passed away on Sunday. He was 70.

Veluskar, who was a resident of Palli Sridao, taught for 33 years in Hindi, Marathi and Konkani before his retirement.

He penned several poems, novellas, essays and dramas for children. He was married to Mithilesh Kumari Srivastava.

The poet was trained in Indian classical vocals. He sketched caricatures and also acted in dramas.

Veluskar translated Sant Tukaram’s abhangs and Rabindranath Tagore‘s ‘Geetanjali’ into Konkani.

He also translated Portuguese poems into Hindi.

The poet had won

central Sahitya Akademi award for his collection of poems entitled ‘Savul Gori’ for 1990.

He was also the recipient of state award – Konkani Bhasha Mandal’s award for ‘Morpakam’ in 1980 and Nehru puraskar in 1981.

Besides, he won several other awards which include the two Kala Academy awards for 1978-79 and 1982-83.

He also bagged the non-Hindi writer award of the government of India’s ministry of human resources development for his poetry collection called ‘Samudramudrika’ in 2011.

In his death, the family lost the most loved member and Konkani lost a great poet.

The Konkani Bhasha Mandal expressed shock over his death.