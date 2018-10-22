Monday , 22 October 2018
Noted Konkani poet Veluskar passes away

October 22, 2018 in Goa News

MARGAO: Noted Konkani poet and writer Ramesh Bhagwant  Veluskar passed away on  Sunday. He was 70.

Veluskar, who was a resident  of Palli Sridao, taught for  33 years in Hindi, Marathi and Konkani before his retirement.

He penned  several  poems,  novellas, essays and dramas for children.  He was married to  Mithilesh Kumari Srivastava.

The poet was  trained in Indian classical vocals. He sketched caricatures  and also acted in dramas.

Veluskar  translated  Sant  Tukaram’s abhangs and  Rabindranath Tagore‘s ‘Geetanjali’ into Konkani.

He also translated Portuguese  poems into Hindi.

The poet  had won

central Sahitya Akademi award for his collection of poems entitled ‘Savul Gori’ for 1990.

He was also  the recipient of  state  award – Konkani Bhasha Mandal’s award for  ‘Morpakam’ in 1980 and  Nehru puraskar in 1981.

Besides,  he won several other awards which include the  two Kala Academy awards for  1978-79  and  1982-83.

He also bagged the non-Hindi writer award of the  government of India’s ministry of human resources development for his poetry collection  called ‘Samudramudrika’ in 2011.

In his  death, the family lost the most loved member and  Konkani  lost a  great poet.

The Konkani Bhasha Mandal expressed shock over his death.

