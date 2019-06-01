NOTE seeks ban on distribution, sale of e-cigarettes

Panaji: Raising grave concern over electronic cigarettes getting popular among kids, teen and young adults, the National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE) on Friday urged the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ban the distribution and sale of e-cigarettes in the state.

Electronic cigarettes, also known as e-cigarettes, e-vaporisers, or electronic nicotine delivery systems, are battery-operated devices that people use to inhale aerosol, which typically contains nicotine, flavourings, and other chemicals.

“E-cigarettes not only harm the lungs but also the parts of the brain that control attention, learning mood and impulse control. Youth feel that it is safe, however, it is extremely harmful as it contains cancer-causing agents,” said NOTE secretary Dr Shekhar Salkar.

Speaking at the function organised by NOTE to commemorate the World No Tobacco Day at Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula, Dr Salkar said that a defective e-cigarette battery can cause fire and explosion while using it, adding that, the use of e-cigarettes among youth has increased to over 20 per cent in 2018 compared to 11.7 per cent during the year 2017.

“E-cigarettes do not fall within the scope of national legislation Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, hence, the central government had asked all states to ban it individually after which 12 states enforced the ban on e-cigarettes, however, Goa government has done nothing in this regard,” he said.

In August 2018, the Union health ministry had issued an advisory to all the states to ensure that e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn devices, vape, e-seeha, e-nicotine flavoured hookah, and similar devices that enable nicotine delivery are not sold (including online sale), manufactured, distributed, traded, imported and advertised in their jurisdictions, he informed.

Dr Salkar claimed that the above instructions are not adhered to by the concerned government authorities. He said that NOTE would soon be writing to the chief minister to immediately ban e-cigarettes in the state.