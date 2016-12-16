Note ban is firebombing of 99% people: Rahul

Saturday , 17 December 2016
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi makes a point while addressing a public meeting at Fatorda on Friday

Posted by: nt December 17, 2016 in Goa News

MARGAO: In a   scathing attack on  Prime Minister Narendra Modi over  the demonetisation of high-value currency notes, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday  said the note ban move was  firebombing   of     99  per cent of people   and has favoured   one  per cent of the  super-rich people of the country. 

Addressing a  strong crowd of over 15,000  people at the Fatorda ground in the presence of   senior central Congress leaders  Digvijay Singh, Dr Chella Kumar and  state  Congress bigwigs, Gandhi said, “This is the time to  defeat the BJP in Goa.  If the Congress is voted to  power (in the  2017 assembly elections) then  we will  make Goa  bright.  We will not snatch the future of Goa the  way  the BJP ha done. I promise that the Congress will try to give  corruption-free government,  and there will be action against corrupt people within two minutes,’’  he  said in his  34-minute speech, which touched upon national and Goan issues.

He said the  “super planner” Modi  has divided the country with his demonetisation  move.  The demonetisation has helped 50 super-rich families of the country  including Vijay Mallyas and Lalit Modis. The note ban move has firebombed  99 per cent of the people – middle class and the poor.

Stating that  all cash was  not black money and all black money was not cash, the Congress vice-president said that black money was  with 50   super-rich families of the country and  the cash was  with  99 per cent of the people who are poor. Black money was  stashed  in  Swiss Bank and converted into gold and real estate.

“Why the Prime Minister is not revealing in the Parliament the names of accountholders provided by the  Swiss Bank? Why Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya are not brought back to India? Modi waived  off   50 super-rich people’s loans running  into Rs 1,10,000 crore.  He  waived off Rs 1200 crore  loans of  Vijay Mallya because these people helped them during the Lok Sabha elections…  Why the Prime Minister is not  waiving off the loans of the  poor  farmers who  are committing  suicide?,’’ he thundered.

Gandhi accused Modi of giving  business to banks with this “demonetisation trick”.

Slamming the state BJP  government, Gandhi said, “This  government has  finished the  fishing and tourism industries in Goa… The Congress will   form next  government.  The Congress will  defeat the BJP  in Goa.’’

He  released a CD  of  songs critical of  the BJP.

Earlier, Gandhi  took part in the padyatra at   Old Market, which had footfalls of  thousands of  Congress workers.

GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro praised  Gandhi and his  family and alleged that  Modi has failed  in upholding his slogan ‘sab ka sath, sab ka vikas’.

“He  (Modi) committed  sab ka ghat, sab ka  satyanas,’’   Faleiro said.

Former chief minister Digambar Kamat  accused the  state BJP government  of  thrusting the  ODP on the people of Margao. He appealed to the people to reject  the BJP and vote  the Congress back to power.

