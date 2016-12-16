Note ban is firebombing of 99% people: Rahul

MARGAO: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the demonetisation of high-value currency notes, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the note ban move was firebombing of 99 per cent of people and has favoured one per cent of the super-rich people of the country.

Addressing a strong crowd of over 15,000 people at the Fatorda ground in the presence of senior central Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Dr Chella Kumar and state Congress bigwigs, Gandhi said, “This is the time to defeat the BJP in Goa. If the Congress is voted to power (in the 2017 assembly elections) then we will make Goa bright. We will not snatch the future of Goa the way the BJP ha done. I promise that the Congress will try to give corruption-free government, and there will be action against corrupt people within two minutes,’’ he said in his 34-minute speech, which touched upon national and Goan issues.

He said the “super planner” Modi has divided the country with his demonetisation move. The demonetisation has helped 50 super-rich families of the country including Vijay Mallyas and Lalit Modis. The note ban move has firebombed 99 per cent of the people – middle class and the poor.

Stating that all cash was not black money and all black money was not cash, the Congress vice-president said that black money was with 50 super-rich families of the country and the cash was with 99 per cent of the people who are poor. Black money was stashed in Swiss Bank and converted into gold and real estate.

“Why the Prime Minister is not revealing in the Parliament the names of accountholders provided by the Swiss Bank? Why Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya are not brought back to India? Modi waived off 50 super-rich people’s loans running into Rs 1,10,000 crore. He waived off Rs 1200 crore loans of Vijay Mallya because these people helped them during the Lok Sabha elections… Why the Prime Minister is not waiving off the loans of the poor farmers who are committing suicide?,’’ he thundered.

Gandhi accused Modi of giving business to banks with this “demonetisation trick”.

Slamming the state BJP government, Gandhi said, “This government has finished the fishing and tourism industries in Goa… The Congress will form next government. The Congress will defeat the BJP in Goa.’’

He released a CD of songs critical of the BJP.

Earlier, Gandhi took part in the padyatra at Old Market, which had footfalls of thousands of Congress workers.

GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro praised Gandhi and his family and alleged that Modi has failed in upholding his slogan ‘sab ka sath, sab ka vikas’.

“He (Modi) committed sab ka ghat, sab ka satyanas,’’ Faleiro said.

Former chief minister Digambar Kamat accused the state BJP government of thrusting the ODP on the people of Margao. He appealed to the people to reject the BJP and vote the Congress back to power.