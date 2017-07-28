Not me, but you: NSS unit motto at VM Salgaocar Law College

“Be corrupt-free custodians of justice and act as torch bearers, and do not fall prey to unconstitutional activities,” said district collector, Nila Mohanan who was chief guest at the inaugural function of VM Salgaocar College of Law’s NSS unit programme.

Principal, professor MRK Prasad highlighted the significance of the NSS programme and added that Salgaocar Law College has always been ahead in terms of providing community-oriented services to the needy either in the form of para legal services or otherwise.

NSS unit student incharge, Clinton Rebello and Devita Naik gave a brief overview of the activities conducted for the academic year 2016 -17 and outlined the planner for the current year. This was followed by a short cultural programme depicting the NSS motto ‘Not me, but you’.