‘Not in favour’ of mid-term polls but ready for it: Cong

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The Congress party, on Saturday, said that though in principle it is not in a favour of mid-term polls, but it is ready to face the elections, and would win at least 25 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party would not be able to win even five seats, the party added.

Speaking to media persons at the Congress headquarters in Margao, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar said that the party is not afraid of the mid-term polls.

“In the past, we have written four times to the Governor, and petitioned the president against mid-term polls. But if the elections are held, we will cross the 25-seat mark. We are not afraid of the polls but we are not in favour of it as there is no need to impose elections on the people of Goa. In principle, we are against it but if it comes, we are prepared,” he said.

He was responding to the statement made by Calangute MLA Michael Lobo on Friday. Lobo had said that mid-term polls are imminent.

Chodankar pointed to the displeasure among the BJP leaders and workers on the functioning of the government.

“The BJP is now headed for a split, as I had expected ten months back. The party’s karyakartas are also very upset over the way the government is functioning. Repairing the damage will take the BJP another ten years,” he said.

The Congress maintained that it is the single largest party in the state since the number of its MLAs currently stands at 14 while the number of the BJP MLAs without the Speaker is at 13.

Meanwhile, the Congress again demanded for stopping of fish exports while also asking the state government to start a study on the increase in number of cancer cases in the state and use of reefer containers for transporting fish from other states.

Chodankar said that Goan taxpayers money is being spent in providing subsidies to fishermen, and therefore they have the right to get fish from the state.

“We demand for stopping export of fish caught in Goa. About 80 per cent of fish from Goa is exported. Rs 70 to 80 crore of the Goan taxpayers money is spent in providing fishermen with subsidies. This amount is spent in helping the fishermen, but we are not getting anything in return. We have the first right to the fish. It is the time Goan fishermen go back to the traditional way of fishing,” he said.

He also demanded with the government to conduct a detailed study into the increase in number of cancer cases and the reason for the large number of cases, considering that Goa is a small state.

As for transportation of the fish, the party made a demand for making use of reefer containers, used for transporting temperature sensitive cargo like ice creams, wherein the temperature is maintained between -20 and -26 degree Celsius.

Chodankar also called for making FDA officer, Iva Fernandes, who raided the Margao market in July, in-charge for handling the ‘formalin in fish’ issue and testing of fish for the chemical.

The party also questioned as to why no FIR was registered against the truckers whose vehicles transported the fish that tested positive for formalin.

In response to a statement made by the wholesale and retail fish vendors that over ten thousand people will lose their jobs due to the ban on fish import, the party demanded the list of the people, and whether they are Goans or not.

The party also demanded the list of wholesalers (their names) and the state they belong to.

Speaking further, Chodankar said that the party is only doing the job of opposition by questioning the government so that the Goans can lead a healthy life.