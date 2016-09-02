Not averse to talks with K’taka on Mhadei: CM

PANAJI: Stating that he is not averse to meet the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra as suggested by the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Friday said that he, however, will not agree to anything which would compromise on the interest of Goa vis-à-vis Mhadei water sharing.

It may be recalled that the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal during its September 1 hearing on the Mhadei issue, had directed the Additional Solicitor General of India, Atmaram Nadkarni, appearing on behalf of Goa, the Advocate General of Karnataka and the lawyer of Maharashtra to convey to the respective chief ministers that the Tribunal desires the three chief ministers sitting together and exploring the possibility of an amicable workable solution to the entire dispute of water sharing. Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that he would definitely think over and consider the suggestion of the judge of the Tribunal. “I have no problem in sitting across the table with my counterparts from the two states, and discussing the issue, as long as the stand taken by Goa on the Mhadei issue, and the interest of the state are not compromised,” he reiterated.