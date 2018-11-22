Not afraid of MGP’s move: BJP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on Wednesday, alleged that a writ petition filed in the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday by the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party is nothing but an attempt to create unrest among other alliance partners of the government.

Addressing a joint press conference at the party’s headquarters in the city, the BJP state unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar and general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanawade said that their party is not afraid of MGP’s move, and added that the party will reply to it in the court.

Tendulkar said that the BJP has full faith in MGP’s legislature leader and PWD Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and other two MLAs namely Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar and Sanvordem MLA Deepak Pauskar, and added that the MGP ministers have been performing well and they do not have any problem with the government.

Condemning the act of the MGP of filing the petition in the High Court seeking disqualification of Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte, who have recently joined BJP after resigning as Congress legislators, Tanawade said that the BJP will not request the MGP to withdraw the petition.

Both BJP leaders alleged that MGP president Pandurang ‘Dipak’ Dhavalikar and other office bearers are doing this kind of drama for publicity, and they may be feeling that their legislators might leave the party just like the two former Congress MLAs, who recently joined the BJP.

“MGP president is just entertaining the people by making unnecessary statements and filing petition in the court. Only thing is that the people get confused due to such statements from an alliance partner, but BJP is not scared of such attempt by a junior partner,” Tanawade said.

The BJP state unit president denied the claim of the MGP that their MLAs, including the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, are terminally ill and stated that they would attend the next Assembly session.

He also expressed confidence that the MGP will not contest by-polls to be held in Mandrem and Shiroda and forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, and added that “if such attempts are made in the future, Sudin Dhavalikar will take care of it.”

Further, the BJP condemned the act of Congress and few civil society members of staging morcha on Tuesday demanding resignation of the Chief Minister.

“Parrikar is not acting, he is seriously ill, and holding morcha by the Congress with so called few intellectuals is a drama,” Tendulkar said and challenged that the Congress stating that “if the opposition party has the guts” then it can approach court to throw out the BJP-led government.

The BJP leader also claimed that there would be no impact of the hunger strike by Rajan Ghate on the government and the party.

“Ghate is not a RTI activist, but he is a Congress worker. He can continue with his hunger strike as long as he wants and Congress leaders can sit with him. It will not affect the BJP or the government,” Tendulkar said.

When asked about the statements made by some ministers including Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte over the functioning of the administration, the BJP MP said that he has already spoken with these ministers, and settled the issue.

Commenting on the joining of Subhash Velingkar in active politics, Tendulkar claimed that his entry in the active politics will not have impact on the BJP.

“All the candidates of Velingkar’s party who contested the last Assembly elections could not save their security deposits. And, he was also never a part of the BJP in the past. His entry in politics will not make any difference to our party,” he added.